After an uneven beginning to their 2022 campaign, the Lady Maroons traveled to Rockcastle County for a game against their division foes. Playing some great volleyball as of late, Pulaski would continue their hot streak with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Rockets (25-15, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22).
Head coach Mckenzie McCollum was very proud of the teamwork her team displayed and the win they earned.
“Last night was a huge win for us. It was a full team effort. The energy and effort was very crucial for last night’s win and we exceeded it,” she explained.
Pulaski was led throughout the game by nine kills from junior Maggie Holt, 12 assists from senior Halle Mayfield, and four aces from senior Abigail Clevenger.
The Maroons improve to 6-3 on the season and will next be in action on Tuesday as they host a cross-town rival in Somerset at 6:30 p.m.
