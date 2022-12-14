The Maroons, or at least this year's version of the team, are on a roll to begin the season, starting out with six straight victories. On Tuesday night, Pulaski County faced a stiff test as they traveled to Wayne County to take on the Cardinals.
Pulaski ended up bouncing back from a poor shooting performance against Danville Christian on Saturday, easily defeating Wayne County by a score of 67-40. The Maroons were led in scoring by Cayden Lancaster, who had a game-high 18 points to go along with five rebounds. Carson Fraley scored 17 points, along with having eight rebounds and six assists, and Barek Williams also added 17 points. Kameryn Hargis added seven points for Pulaski County, Will Blankenship and Gavin Cook each had three, and Ethan Idlewine had two. Wayne County was led in scoring by both junior Devin Crabtree and freshman Kendall Phillips, who each had 12 points.
The Maroons improve to 7-0 to continue their undefeated start to the season. They will be back in action on Friday, where they will travel to the Briar Patch to take on their rival in the Somerset Briar Jumpers, with first tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
