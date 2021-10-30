Pulaski County 2021 Hall of Fame Class announced

The Pulaski County School System has announced their selections to the 2021 Hall of Fame. Five individuals and one team are to receive their formal inductions on February 11, 2022. If you are one of the individuals listed below or know contact information for any of these individuals, please contact annette.cottrell@pulaski.kyschools.us with that information.
The Class of 2021 includes Byron Childers, Brandon Cowan, Stephanie Cordell Unger, Avery Hatfield, Marsha Smith and the 1992 PCHS Girls Cross Country State Champions - Mandy, Jones, Julie Roberts, Amy Smith, Natalie Scruggs, Kerrie Alexander, Gretchen Sandefur, Rebecca Singleton Ford, Coach Mark Wilson, and Assistant Byron Childers.
The Pulaski County School System is proud to honor the rich heritage of academic, athletic, and civic contributions made by those who have attended or have had long-term associations with the Pulaski County School System, from schools both past and present.
