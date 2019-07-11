Two Pulaski County Little League Al-Star baseball teams fell in defeat in their respective Little League District Tournaments. The Pulaski County 11-12 year-old All-Stars fell to North Laurel by a score of 12-4, while the Pulaski County 9-10 year-old All-Stars fell to Hazard by a score of 14-4.
In the Pulaski County 11-12 year-old All-Star loss, Tyler Miller led the PC All-Stars with two hits, two runs batted in and a run scored. Dawson Jasper had a hit and scored a run.
North Laurel held a 8-4 lead after five innings and then added four more runs in the top of the sixth to pull out the tourney win.
In the Pulaski County 9-10 year-old All-Star game, Miles Strunk had another big game with two hits and a run scored. Konnor Cassada, Conner Burton, and Leland Hughes, all drove in a run each.
Hazard scored 10 runs in the first two frames to take the early lead, but Pulaski County put up four runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut Hazard's lead to 11-4. Hazard tacked on three runs in the top of the fourth to finish off the game.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
