Pulaski County archery finish 10th in the nation

LOUISVILLE – Pulaski County High School closed out another successful archery season with a 10th place finish in the NASP Eastern Nationals held at the KY Exposition Center. Pulaski finished tenth out of the top 215 teams from thirty states and for the second time this season finished as the top ranked team in the state of Ky.
In one of the tightest contested National Championships ever teams 3-10 were separated by a total of 19 points while the title was decided by the number of tens the top two teams shot 229-228 after tying at 3434. Two of the Maroons' 12 scorers were seniors. Pulaski was lead by 2020 State Champion senior Gage Callahan with a 292 along with sophomore Austin Hall and freshman Beau Cherry with 290’s for the mens side.
While 2022 state runner-up junior Baylee McQueen with a 289 and freshman Riley Baker with a 286 paced the ladies. The scoring twelve was rounded out by senior Andrea Brooks(276) , juniors Justin Hensley(283) and Ethan Messer (273) sophomores Blake Atwell (280) and Samuel Whitaker(276) and freshmen Brayden Taylor (282) and Kaeden Worley (282)
The field in Louisville was one of the largest archery competitions in the world with 5,352 female archers and 5,952 males competing for Bullseye and 3D titles at the elementary, Middle School and High School levels.
Pulaski County is coached by Kim Worley and Sam Daniels.
