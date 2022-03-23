MONTICELLO - The Pulaski County High School archery teams won two regional team titles in the KHSAA Region 9 Archery Championships on Saturday. The Pulaski County boys team won with a team total of 1,993, while the Pulaski County girls also won region with a team score of 1,993.
Pulaski County junior Baylee McQueen won an individual regional title with a score of 295, senior Katie Hutchinson placed fourth with a score of 288, freshman Rylie Baker placed sixth with a 286, and senior Hallie Young placed eighth with a 285.
Other top shooter for the Pulaski County girls were Emily Hinds - 282, Madison Bland - 280, Ivery Bowling - 277, and Blake Atwell - 272.
For the Pulaski County boys, senior Gage Callahan placed third with a 291 score, while junior Justin Hensley and sophomore Austin Hill both placed fifth with scores of 290.
Other top scores for Pulaski County boys were Beau Cherry - 287, Samuel Whitaker - 281, Ethan Messer - 279, Joshua Sutton - 275, Kaeden Worley - 272, and Hayden Bowling - 270.
The Southwestern boys ranked fourth with 1,941 points and Somerset boys ranked ninth with 1,848 points.
Southwestern freshman Ina Paris ranked fifth with a 290 score, while Natalie Cummins shot a 283. Tori Smith led Somerset with a score of 279.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
