Pulaski County baseball seniors were expecting a big season

The eight Pulaski County High School baseball seniors had been a part of some great progress in the past two seasons. In 2018, the Maroons claimed their first district title in nearly seven years, and in 2019 they took 12th Region champs Somerset to 13 innings before being eliminated in post-season play.
This past spring was to be the year this group of Pulaski County High School senior baseball players made their final statement. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the eight Pulaski County seniors never got that chance.
"This was a special group of seniors," stated Pulaski County baseball coach Josh Anderson. "They have been with me since the beginning of my coaching at Pulaski. This group of young men have witnessed and had a mighty hand in helping get the Pulaski County Baseball program back to championship caliber baseball."
Anderson talked about each of his eight seniors:
Konner Hargis
"Konner was an Kentucky East-West All Star his junior year and we were expecting a big year from him this year. This would have been his fifth year starting varsity for our program. Has been a great leader and player for our program."
Colton Fraley
"Colton was another guy who has started for us since 8th grade. Tremendous competitor and leader. He is what I call a gamer and someone who always rises to the challenge."
Ethan Lawless
"Ethan has worked hard his whole high school career. He always goes about his business the right way and gives you max effort. He has been great for our program."
Jordan Chapman
"Jordan is another player who has worked hard and played a lot since he was a freshmen. He has always been very respectful and was one of our veteran players who has a lot of varsity experience."
Ross Shumard
"Ross has also had a lot of experience at the varsity level for our squad. He has played in some big games for us and has put the work in each year."
Alex Acey
"Alex was going to be one of our main guys on the mound this season. He pitched great last year and really competed at a high level for us especially in district play. We were going to rely on him again this year."
Caleb Ridner
"Caleb is another senior who has always worked hard for us and has done everything we have ask of him. He loves the game and his passion is evident in the way he practices and plays."
Calob Bechard
"Calob was going to be another one of our starting pitchers this season. He got a lot of valuable varsity experience last year in some big games and I think he would have only got better this season. He has a great attitude everyday and has always been very coachable and respectful."
