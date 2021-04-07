Pulaski County baseball suffers road loss at Corbin

CORBIN – After winning two games in a row, the Pulaski County High School baseball team ran into a road block on Tuesday in a 10-3 loss to Corbin High School. The homestanding Redhounds bookended the Maroons with four runs scored in the first inning and five runs scored in the sixth innings.
Pulaski County freshman Mason Acton led the Maroons at the plate with a double and two runs batted in.
Acton, sophomore Kameron Hargis, sophomore Brysen Dugger, sophomore Chance Todd, junior Dallas Davis, and junior Hunter Petrey all had one hit each for the Maroons.
Pulaski County (4-2) will travel to Bowling Green High School on Thursday, April 8.
