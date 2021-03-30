Pulaski County blanks Lions

Young pitching combo of sophomore Chance Todd and freshman Braden Hampton led the Pulaski County Maroons to a 2-0 victory over the Garrard County Golden Lions last night at Pulaski.
Todd started on the mound and pitched five innings in which he fired nine strikeouts and only allowed one hit and one walk. Hampton relieved Todd and got the win, with two innings pitched where he had two strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
On the other side, starting pitcher Andrew Dailey of the Golden Lions pitched four innings and allowed four hits, two runs, and four walks. Jaydon Noe pitched the final two innings and allowed just one hit and one walk in his time on the mound.
After quickly sending Garrard back to the dugout in the top of the first, and with two runners on base, junior Aiden Wesley popped a single to center field to send senior Kaleb Adams and Todd home. Adams singled and Todd walked, and their scores put the Maroons up 2-0.
However, after the scores by Pulaski the offenses went dead and neither team had more than five at bats in an inning for the remainder of the game.
Noe and Merrick Graham were the only batters to get a hit for the Golden Lions on the night.
Pulaski had two hits from Wesley and single hits from Adams, Todd and freshman Mason Acton.
Although the game was quiet offensively, it was defensively very sound. The fielding on both sides was excellent which led such a low scoring bout.
The win advanced the Pulaski County Maroons to 2-0 on the season and they will face off with the North Laurel Jaguars on the road Friday night at 5:30 p.m.
PC 200 000 0 - 2 5 1
GC 000 000 0 - 0 2 0
RBI - Wesley 2 (PC).
