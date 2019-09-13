Pulaski County blanks McCreary

The Pulaski County High School girls soccer team breezed to an easy 10-0 mercy-rule win over McCreary Central High School on Thursday at the Maroons Soccer Field.
Pulaski County senior Ashlynn Pennington scored four goals for the pull, while her freshman teammate Maddie Sexton scored a hat trick with three goals of her own. Senior Bailee Franklin scored two goals in the 12th Region match-up.
Pennington scored her first gaol at the 27-minute mark off a pass from Maddie Sexton. The ball caromed off a McCreary Central player as it cross the goal plane. In the 46th minute, Pennington picked up a loose ball in the box to score on a crossing shot. Three minutes later, Pennington completed her hat trick when she scored from 12 yards out off an assist from Cheyenne Skeens. Pennington scored her final gaol in the 52nd minute off a close-range header that was set up by a perfect corner kick from Franklin.
Maddie Sexton scored her first goal in the fourth minute when she found the left corner of the net off a shot from the top right of the box. One minute later, Pennington passed to Maddie Sexton for her second goal of the night. Sexton scored the game-ending goal in the 79th minute after she worked her way into the box and scored on a cross to the left corner of the net.
Franklin scored her first goal in the third minute of the game after Maddie Sexton crossed to her for the close-range shot. In the 38th minute, Franklin scored her second goal of the night from 10 yards out off a rebound.
Freshman Briley New scored a goal in the 55th minute after she picked up a loose ball in the box.
"Something we really worked on today is just honing our passing game," stated Pulaski County girls soccer coach Vince Frantz. "We sort of got in the habit on relying on booming the ball and hoping someone would run to it. Tonight, we really focused on making intentional passes and intentional shots. We were shooting shot from 30 and 40 yards out and hoping we would get lucky, and that is a hard thing to do. Even in the first half, we were leaning on that a little bit."
"We wanted to create the opportunity and creating the opportunity inside the 18 - because the likelihood of that shot going in is going to go way up," Frantz added. "And we definitely did that in the second half. So yeah, I'm happy."
Fro the game, Pulaski County outshot McCreary Central 48 to 3.
Pulaski County (7-3) will host Somerset on Tuesday, Sept. 17
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.