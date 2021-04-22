Pulaski County blanks Rebels

Thursday night at Pulaski County High School, the homestanding Maroons shut out the Casey County Rebels in a 47th District matchup, at 10-0 in five innings.
Sophomore pitcher Chance Todd pitched the shutout where he allowed just two hits and fired eight strikeouts on the night.
Todd also hit an RBI double on the other end, and senior Kaleb Adams also showed out on offense with two hits, three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI.
Adams put his Maroons on the board early when he scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, Adams added Pulaski's second run the same way.
Sophomore Jase Frye, who was courtesy running for Todd after he walked, scored on another wild pitch just after Adams did in the bottom of the third to give the Maroons a 3-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth with sophomore Kameron Hargis, who singled, and sophomore Brady Cain, who walked, on base, a line drive single to right field by senior Sean Simpson scored Hargis and sent Cain to third.
Sophomore Barek Williams then hit a sacrifice fly to send Cain home to give Pulaski a five run lead and put them at the top of their batting order with just one out.
Adams kept the hot streak alive with a fly ball single to center field that scored Simpson, and after a ground out by sophomore Brysen Dugger, Todd sent Adams back to home plate with a fly ball double to left field that extended the Maroon lead to seven.
Just before Todd's double, starting pitcher Collin Wesley was pulled and replaced by Lincoln Phillips. However, after Todd's double and a walk, Phillips was quickly replaced by Deven Durham who walked three straight batters resulting in two more runs and a 9-0 lead heading into the fifth inning.
Durham walked Williams in the bottom of the fifth, then Dugger singled to send Williams home and the game was called with the Maroons on top at 10-0.
Back to back wins over the Rebels put Pulaski at 8-4 on the season and they will face their cross town rivals, the Southwestern Warriors, this Friday night at Pulaski.
CC 0 0 0 0 0 X X – 0 2 0
PC 1 0 2 6 1 X X – 10 7 0
2B - Todd (PC). RBI - Adams, Cain, Dugger, Hargis, Simpson, Todd, Williams (PC).
