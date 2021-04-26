Pulaski County boys crowned state archery runners-up: Southwestern mixed team of boys and girls place third in boys state standings

The Pulaski County High School and the Southwestern High School archery teams placed among the top boys teams in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Archery Championships this past weekend. The Pulaski County boys finished as state runners up, as the Southwestern mixed - boys and girls - team placed third in the state.
Only two points separated the two teams, as the Maroons scored 1,995 points, and Southwestern scored 1,993 points.
The Southwestern boys team was actually a mixture of boys and girls, as the Warriors did not have enough girls to field a team, so they placed their girls archers on the boys team.
As it turned out, the Southwestern girls proved to be a huge asset, as sophomore Natalie Cummins led the Warriors with a fourth place finish on a 295 score – with 25 center circles. Southwestern seventh-grader Julie Patterson tied for eighth with a 293, and 23 center circles. Eighth-grader Ian Paris placed 20th with a score of 290, and seventh-grader Ryder Branscum shot a 288 to place 33rd.
Pulaski County junior Gage Callahan led the Maroons with a eighth place finish on a score of 293 and 23 center circles. Pulaski County eighth-grader Beau Cherry, sophomore Justin Hensley and senior Alex Phelps, all shot scores of 287 to tie for 36th place. Other Pulaski County scorers were Joshua Sutton - 282, Noah Bekkish - 280, Ethan Messer - 279, Samuel Whitaker - 270, Sam Mink - 254, and Caleb Abbott - 237.
Other Southwestern scorers were Karly Roy - 279, Jared Patterson - 274, Kaylie Tudor - 274, Madison Blevins - 274, and Christine Webb - 265.
In the girls individual standings, Pulaski County senior Layla Blevins and freshman Blake Atwell tied for 31st with scores of 284. Senior Alyssa Bodie shot a 278, and Baylee McQueen shot a 276. The Pulaski County girls team placed 10th overall.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
