Pulaski County boys down Mercer County 68-58

After falling to 12th Region foes East Jessamine on Saturday, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team bounced back with a 68-58 win over Mercer County on Tuesday at PCHS gym.
K. J. Combs led the Maroons with 20 points, while Colton Fraley added 15 points and Zach Travis scored 12 points. Garrett Heath scored 7 points, while Caleb Sloan and Barek Williams both scored five pointes each. Logan Bates and Dalton Bertram scored two points each.
Pulaski County (19-5) will travel across town to Somerset on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Briar Patch.
