Pulaski County boys down Southwestern on the golf course

BRONSTON - For the second time in eight days, the Pulaski County High School and the Southwestern High School boys golf teams took to the links for head-to-head golf matches at Woodson Bend Resort Golf Course.
And for the second time, the Maroons golfers came out on top. On Tuesday, Pulaski County downed the Warriors 333 strokes to 395 strokes.
Pulaski County was led by sophomore Cyaden Lancaster, who shot a 18-hole round of 79 for the low score of the match. Lancaster cruised the front nine holes with a an even-par round of 36, but gave way to par on the back nine. Just one stroke off the lead was Pulaski County sophomore Zack Ousley's round of 80. Ousley shot 39 on the front and 41 on the back.
Southwestern junior Ian Maybrier fired a score of 87 to led the Warriors' golf team. Maybrier shot 43 on the front and 44 on the back.
Pulaski County freshman Reese Broughton shot a (42-44) 86. Pulaski County senior Conner King fired a (44-44) 88. Pulaski County senior Rem Gray shot (49-42) 91.
Southwestern eighth-grader Chandler Taylor shot (45-47) 92. Southwestern freshman Kaleb Winks shot (53-49) 102, and Warrior seventh-grader Jack Baker carded a (57-47) 114.
Both, Pulaski County and Southwestern boys golfers are slated to compete in the Wayne County Invitational on Sunday, Aug. 30.
