Pulaski County boys fall to Lincoln County

STANFORD - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the 2021 season after a 67-55 setback to Lincoln County High School on Tuesday.
The homestanding Patriots held a slim 27-26 lead at halftime before expanding the margin to nine points after the third period en route to the Lincoln County win. Both, Pulaski County and Lincoln County are ranked in the top five of the 12th Region Sports rankings.
Pulaski County senior KJ Combs led the Maroons with 17 points and two treys. Junior Zach Travis scored 10 points. Junior Caleb Sloan and sophomore Barek Williams both scored seven points each.
Senior Dalton Bertram and sophomore Cayden Lancaster both scored six points each. Junior Drew Polston scored two points.
Pulaski County (0-1) will host Southwestern High School on Friday, Jan. 8 in a boy/girl doubleheader.
