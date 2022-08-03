As summer comes to an end one of the first sports to start back up in high school athletics is golf. For the Maroons, this begins a chance to repeat as the champs of the 10th region.
Pulaski County has begun the 2022 golf season off strong so far. In their past 2 events, the Maroons have come away with a top-3 placement.
The Maroons competed in the Jackson Energy Invitational on July 30th, hosted by the Battlefield Country Club in Berea. Pulaski finished 3rd as a team in this event, being led by a 7th place finish from senior Kellan McKinney with a score of 72. Other scores include senior Zach Ousley with a 73, sophomore Reece Broughton with a 74, senior Mason Daugherty with a 79, and senior Cayden Lancaster with an 82.
On Monday, Pulaski traveled to Arlington County Club in Richmond to compete in the Model Patriot Boys Invitational. The Maroons once again came home with a 3rd place finish in this event, with Ousley being the low score with a 73. The other scores included: Mack King with a 74, Broughton with a 76, Daugherty with a 77, Lancaster with an 81, and McKinney with an 88.
