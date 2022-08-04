PC Boys Golf at Flyer Classic

The Pulaski County Maroons traveled to Franklin County on Tuesday to compete at the 24th annual Flyer Classic, hosted by Juniper Hill Golf Club. There, they played some brilliant golf, shooting a new team low of 292 to finish in a tie for 2nd place.

 Submitted Photo

Two Maroons, Zach Ousley and Reece Broughton, finished in a tie for 2nd place, both shooting 69. Both Ousley and Broughton were named to the all-tournament team as well.

Other scores for the Maroons are as follows: Mason Daugherty with a 74, Cayden Lancaster with a 75, Mack King with an 80, and Kellan McKinney with an 82.

