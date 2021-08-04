Pulaski County boys golf on the road again

FRANKFORT – The Pulaski County High School boys golf team hit the road again when they traveled to the Juniper Hills Golf Course to play in the Flyer Classic on Tuesday. The Maroons came away with a fourth place finish after tallying a team score of 316 strokes.
Pulaski County junior Cayden Lancaster led the way for the Maroons with an 18-hole round of 76. Freshman Reece Broughton shot 79, junior Kellan McKinney shot 80, junior Zach Ousley shot a round of 81, and junior Mason Daugherty fired an 83.
The Pulaski County boys golf team has played in four tournaments in the last five days with a tournament win and two runner-up finishes.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
