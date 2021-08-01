Pulaski County boys golf team has busy and successful weekend

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County High School boys golf team won the Somerset Invitational on Friday. On Saturday, the Maroons finished second in the Jackson County Invitational. On Sunday, the Maroons were runners up in the Estill County Invitational. Pulaski County team members are Kellan McKinney, Cayden Lancaster, Zach Ousley, Reece Broughton, Mack King, and coach John Fraley.