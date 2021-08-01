Pulaski County boys golf team has busy and successful weekend

With the high school golf season kicking off this past weekend, local golfers shot some low numbers and turned in some amazing performances.
For the Pulaski County High School boys golf team, it was a busy and very successful weekend.
The Pulaski County boys linksters captured the Somerset Invitational on Friday at Eagle's Nest Country Club. The Maroons shot a team low of 311 strokes. Somerset High School placed placed fourth with 373 strokes.
Pulaski County junior Kellan McKinney led the Maroons with a score of 77 for 18 holes and a Somerset Invitational runner-up finish. Pulaski County freshman Reece Broughton also fired a 77, while junior Cayden Lancaster shot a 78 and junior Zach Ousley shot a 79. Also for Pulaski County, freshman Mack King shot an 87.
Somerset was led by Brady Reynolds with a round of 80. Rockcastle County's Dalton Gibbs aced the 15th hole en route to his winning score of 73.
On Saturday, the Maroons finished as team runners up in the Jackson County Invitational at the Battlefield Country Club, with a team score of 303. Cayden Lancaster fired a 72 to place fifth individually. McKinney shot a 75, while Broughton and Ousley both shot rounds of 78. King shot an 84.
On Sunday, the Maroons golfers came away with another team runner-up finish in the Estill County Invitational. Pulaski County fired a team score of 302.
Reece Broughton led the Maroons on Sunday with a round of 72 to place third as an individual. Lancaster shot 75, McKinney fired a 77, King scored a 78, and Ousely shot 81.
"It was a busy weekend, and we burned the roads up these past three days," Pulaski County High School boys golf coach John Fraley chuckled. "But the boys played really well all three days."
•••
Southwestern School freshman Ansley Mounce shot a 97 to placed 29th in the Oar and the Sword Invitational in Columbia at The Pines, and shot a 103 at the Tri-County Invitational at the London Country Club to place 20th individually.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
