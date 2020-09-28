Pulaski County boys golfers place 2nd in own tourney

The Pulaski County High School boys golf team just missed out in winning their own Pulaski County Golf Invitational on Saturday at Eagle's Nest Country Club. Russell County won the event with a 318 team total, while the Maroons were just one stroke behind at 319. Somerset finished third at 330. Wayne County was fourth at 337, and Southwestern scored a 423.
South Laurel High School's Brayden Reed was the low individual with an even-par 71. Wayne County High School junior Gehrig Sexton placed third with a 73, and Cardinal junior Gage Gregory tied for fourth with a 75.
For Pulaski County, Cayden Lancaster shot an 80, Reece Broughton fired a 76, Zach Ousely carded a 84, Conner King shot 79,Mason Daugherty shot 92, Remington Gray shot 90, Kellan McKinney shot 97, and Owen Stevens shot 106.
Also for Wayne County, Aaron Hesse shot 83, and Cade Foster fired a 106.
For Somerset, Kannon Tucker shot a 77, Jacob Stevens carded a 86, Brady Reynolds shot 83, Zane Stinson shot 84, Peyton Phillippi shot 90, and Bryson Stevens shot 88. On day prior, Tucker shot a three-under par 69 to win the state All "A" title in Richmond.
For Southwestern, Ian Maybrier shot 85, Lucas Maybrier shot 104, Chandler Tyler fired a 116, and Kaleb Winks shot 118.
The local golfers took to the Eagle's Nest Country Club course again on Monday for the Region 10 Golf Championships.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
