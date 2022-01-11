Pulaski County boys move up to fifth in state AP Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

BOYS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. George Rogers Clark (10) 13-1 117 1

2. Cov. Catholic (2) 13-2 106 2

3. Lou. Ballard - 12-4 95 3

4. Lou. Male - 9-3 66 5

5. Pulaski Co. - 16-0 51 6

6. Warren Central - 10-1 50 10

7. North Laurel - 11-4 46 4

(tie) Ashland Blazer - 11-4 46 8

9. Lexington Catholic - 12-4 24 7

10. Woodford Co. - 14-2 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11. McCracken County 10. Lou. DuPont Manual 8. Pikeville 4. Greenwood 2. Lincoln Co. 2. Bath Co. 1.

GIRLS

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Sacred Heart (12) 15-1 120 1

2. George Rogers Clark - 12-1 101 3

3. Notre Dame - 10-1 95 4

4. McCracken County - 14-1 80 6

5. Bullitt East - 14-2 65 2

6. Bowling Green - 10-3 47 T10

7. Anderson Co. - 14-2 44 5

8. Pikeville - 14-1 27 9

9. Ryle - 11-2 15 8

10. Dixie Heights - 12-2 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Russell 9. Lou. Male 7. Franklin-Simpson 6. Pulaski Southwestern 6. Henderson Co. 5. North Laurel 5. Franklin Co. 4. Owensboro Catholic 3. Highlands 2. Meade Co. 2. Breckinridge Co. 2. Lou. Central 2. Berea 1.

