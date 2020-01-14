Pulaski County boys remain perfect in district win over Rock

MT. VERNON - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team picked up an district easy win on Friday night at Rock Arena. The Maroons downed Rockcastle County High School by a score of 85-56.
After they rushed out to a 40-22 halftime lead, the Maroons went on to win their second straight district game to maintain their perfect district mark.
Senior Colton Fraley scored a game-high 22 points, while K.J. Combs added 21 points. Freshman Barek Williams scored 15 points, Grant Oakes scored 10 points, and sophomore Zach Travis scored 9 points. Caleb Sloan scored 4 points, Cayden Lancaster scored 2 points and Brysen Dugger scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (12-3) will host 12th Region rivals Lincoln County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
