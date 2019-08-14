Pulaski County boys soccer drops opener to Lincoln County

STANFORD - The Pulaski County High School boys soccer team dropped their season opener to Lincoln County by a score of 3-1 on Monday night.
The visiting Maroons got their lone score in the 70th minute when Jaxon Gambill scored on a counter attack with an assist from Chase Nelson.
"This was a hard-fought match that went into halftime scoreless," stated Pulaski first-year boys soccer coach Darrell McGahan. "This was a good physical match-up to start out the season."
Pulaski County (0-1) will travel to Casey County on Thursday, Aug. 15, for a district match-up.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
