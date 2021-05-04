Pulaski County boys tennis wins two matches

Recently, the Pulaski County High School boys tennis team picked up a pair of wins, while the Lady Maroons split a pair of matches.
On Friday, the Pulaski County boys downed Wayne County High School by a score of 6-3, while the Lady Maroons won 7-2. On Monday, the Pulaski County boys defeated Danville High School 6-3, while the Pulaski County girls fell 2-3.
In the Pulaski County boys' win over Wayne County, Kasen Cundiff, Ben Hampton, Ethan Carter and Lukas Reynolds had wins in their singles matches. In doubles, Carter and Hampton won, as did Reynolds and Thomas Dawes.
For the Lady Maroons' win over Wayne County, Emma Calfee, Catherine Cook, Macey Hudson, and Katie Taylor earned singles wins. The Pulaski County girls swept all three doubles matches. Cook and Hudson won 8-4, Calfee and Taylor won 6-3, and Lauren Worley and Kelsey Haste won 6-4.
Against Danville, Cundiff, Carter, and Dawes all had singles wins. Carter and Hampton won their doubles match 8-6. Cundiff and Dawes won 8-0, and Reynolds and Camden Tackett won 6-3.
Against the Lady Ads, Calfee won her singles match 8-1, while Worley and Caroline Oakes won their doubles match 8-3.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
