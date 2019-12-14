Pulaski County boys trounce Casey County in district game

LIBERTY - The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team breezed to an easy 79-43 win over Casey County High School on Friday.
The Maroons rolled out to a 47-18 lead by the halftime break, and didn't look back from that point.
Pulaski County sophomore Zach Travis scored a team-high 12 points, while Colton Fraley and Barek Willams scored 11 points each. K.J. Combs, Caleb Sloan and Dalton Bertram scored 8 points apiece. Garrett Heath and Logan Bates both scored 6 points each. Caiden Lancaster and Jalen Coomer both scored 4 points each. Jace Frye scored one point.
Pulaski County (3-1) will travel to Jackson County to play Harlan County in the PRTC Classic on Saturday, Dec. 14.
