After winning back-to-back region titles, the Pulaski County Maroons boys’ golf team had a bigger target in sight, advancing to play for a state championship. Before they could do that, however, they would have to advance out of their sub-state round at Winchester Country Club.
The Maroons would do just that and then some, advancing to the state championship after shooting a combined 13-over-par, defeating second place Madison Central by four strokes. Head coach John Fraley was pleased with how his team performed.
“We knocked out some top teams in state, including LCA and Madison Central. We knew we could do it, we just didn’t know if we would or not,” he explained.
Pulaski was led by sophomore Reece Broughton, who shot a five-under-par 67 to claim the individual title, winning by five strokes. Coach Fraley was impressed with the sophomore.
“That’s the way this team is, you never know who is going to step up. You had Lancaster win the region title, and now Broughton wins sub-state. Every time I turned around he was making an eight or ten foot birdie putt, I was really impressed with his composure as a sophomore,” he stated.
Other golfers for the Maroons included senior Mason Daugherty, who placed in a tie for 11th place with a four-over-par, senior Cayden Lancaster, who placed in a tie for 23rd with a six-over-par, senior Zach Ousley, who finished tied for 31st with an eight-over-par, and senior Kellan McKinney, who finished tied for 57th with a 13-over-par.
Somerset junior Brady Reynolds also competed, shooting an 11-over-par to place in a tie for 46th place.
Pulaski will advance to the 2022 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA Boys’ State Championship, to be played at Bowling Green County Club next week.
