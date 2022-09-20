Tuesday night, the Pulaski County Lady Maroons welcomed the Lady Cardinals of Wayne County. The Maroons came into the game with a 6-5-2 record for the season, and are on a two-game win streak, defeating Barren County and Berea last week.
The Maroons showcased their offensive skills in this one, with Pulaski County eventually winning the game via mercy rule by a score of 10-0. Head coach Chris Fabrizio was very pleased with the way his team played in this one.
“I’m happy that we connected passes and played as a team,” he explained.
Junior Lexie Lawless opened up the scoring for the Maroons, scoring off of a penalty kick in the eighth minute of the game.
In the 10th minute, freshman Allison Perez of Wayne County had a fast break and without some tough defense from sophomore Simi McAlpin and company, it would have been a tied ball game.
Senior twins Allie and Maddie Sexton passed the ball well tonight, with Maddie Sexton scoring six of the Maroons’ 10 goals on the night.
Sophomore Austyn Hansen would earn two goals. Her first would come in the first half off a left-footed shot to the right corner just over the goalkeeper’s head.
Freshman Alyssa Salyer also contributed to the score with a goal in the second half.
The Maroons improve to 7-5-2 on the season and they’ll travel to Garrard County on Thursday, with that game scheduled to start a 6 p.m.
