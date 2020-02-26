Pulaski County breezes to district finals

MT. VERNON - Junior KJ Combs led four players in double figures with a team-best 16 points Tuesday to lead the Pulaski County Maroons (24-5) to a 75-45 blowout win over Rockcastle County (8-21) in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament.
It was the third straight victory over the Rockets this season and with the win, the Maroons advance to Thursday's championship game where they will take on Somerset.
"It was a great win. It's good to get that first one and get all those things out of the way and move on. We're very happy with the win and get ready now for the next one on Thursday," Pulaski Coach John Fraley said after the contest.
Some early tournament jitters led to a slow start by both teams.
But the Maroons' offense finally got untracked thanks to their defensive pressure, which forced the Rockets into five quick turnovers midway through the first quarter, and 12 for the half.
Combs, Colton Fraley, Zach Travis and Barek Williams all nailed three-point shots during a 19-4 run to close out the first quarter and start the second to push the Maroons out to a 21-8 lead and they never looked back.
Rockcastle never got closer than 11 points and trailed 33-15 at the half after Combs' second three of the half just before the buzzer.
"It's always that way with nerves getting that first game of the district in, even though you've got seniors and veteran kids who have played a lot there sometimes seems to be a lid on the basket early," Fraley said of the slow start. "Usually when we can get them to concentrate on playing defense, it takes their minds off the offense and it comes more naturally."
Back-to-back threes by Logan Noel and Daniel Mullins to open the second half cut the deficit to 12 points, but that was as close as the Rockets came the rest of the way as the Maroons methodically built a 55-32 cushion after three quarters and cruised the rest of the way,
Logan Bates finished with 12 points for the Maroons, while Travis and Caleb Sloan were also in double figures with 10 points each.
Fraley added nine points, all threes, while Williams had eight points, Grant Oaks chipped in six points and Caleb Lancaster had two points.
Noel led the Rockets with a game-best 19 points, while William Bishop added 13 points, Daniel Mullins had seven points, Mathew Chasteen had four points and Jake Sanders had two points.
RC 6 9 17 13 - 45
PC 13 20 22 20 - 75
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY - Noel 19, Bishop 13, Mullins 7, Chasteen 4, Sanders 2.
PULASKI COUNTY - Combs 16, Bates 12, Sloan 10, Travis 10, Fraley 9, Williams 8, Oakes 6, Lancaster 2, Frye 2
