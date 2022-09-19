BURNSIDE — The Pulaski County High School boys golf team, once again, made program history by winning back-to-back regional golf titles on Monday in the Region 10 Golf Championship at Burnside Island golf Course. The Maroons carded a team-low 296 strokes to beat out region runner-up Rockcastle County's 303 strokes.
"We were rolling along pretty good there on the front nine, I think we were four under at one point," Pulaski County boys golf coach John Fraley stated. "So it was a good day for us."
Pulaski County senior Cayden Lancaster fired a two-under-par round of 69 to win the individual regional crown. Lancaster, who was the Maroons' #4 golfer blazed the General Burnside Island Golf Course and was six under par through 14 holes. Despite giving up two shots to par in his final four holes, Lancaster had a two-shot cushion over individual runner up Rockcastle County's Harley Davidson' even par 71.
"There's been several tournaments that we've had five kids shoot in the 70's, which is kind of rare for a high school team," Fraley added."When you've got four out of your five golfers shoot in the 70's, it gives you a pretty good chance to win. I never know which one of one of my golfers is going to be my top guy, but today Cayden was in the team's four-spot and shot 69 to win it all."
Lancaster led the Maroons with his 69, while Mason Daugherty and Reece Broughton placed seventh and eighth respectively with rounds of 75 each. Zach Ousley shot a 77 and Kellan McKinney shot 85.
After shooting 12-over par in his two rounds at the All-State weekend tourney, Lancaster was not playing his best. But it all came together in Monday's regional tourney event.
"It's just that golf stuff happens every day," Lancaster explained. "You wake up, and your swing changes. I was hoping we'd have a good day. I was hoping my teammates would all show up and we just play well. I think that's what happened today."
The entire Pulaski County team did play well, but Lancaster was at a different level on Monday. Lancaster carded a four-under-par 32 on the front nine with birdies on hole 2, hole 4, hole 6, hole 7, and hole 9. After birdies on holes 11 and 12, Lancaster was lapping the entire field with a score of six-under par through 12 holes.
"My putting and my driver was working for me today," Lancaster stated. "I hit it well down the fairway and I'd put it in a good position for me to finish the hole out. And I converted today."
Fraley started coaching the Pulaski County boys golf program when most of these guys were starting out and he explained they have been a special group of young men to be around.
"When I started coaching golf at Pulaski County these group of seniors were in the eighth grade," Fraley stated. "We've been talking to them about building a program, not a team, and really building something we can be proud of. They've really grasped that. They've laid the groundwork and really done a great job for these guys coming up behind them."
Somerset High School placed fourth in the region with a team total of 321. Brady Reynolds qualified for the sub state round with a score of 76. Peyton Phillipi just missed sub state with a round of 81. Bryson Stevens, Nate Luttrell and Kole Grundy all shot rounds of 82.
Southwestern placed 13th with a team total of 398. Chandler Taylor shot 88, Kaleb Winks shot 96, Oliver Frey shot 106, Drew Kelly shot 108, and Jaxon Wilson shot 115.
Somerset Christian's Jacob Anderson shot a round of 109.
