Pulaski County cheerleaders win back-to-back regional titles

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski County High School Cheerleaders are back-to-back KHSAA regional champions in the all girl medium division. The team consists of Erin Atwell, Madalyn Baker, Sophie Brown, Taylor Brown, Gracie Fain, Adriana Fields, Adilynn Frei, Elise Gillum Zoey Hampton , Shelbie Harris, Tori Inabnitt , Emma Langford, Ava Lawson, Allison Molden, Brylee Perkins, Holly Roberts, Ella Robinson, Rami Todd, Payton Venters, and Morgan Whitis. The Pulaski County cheerleaders are coached by Aislynn Frei, Jason Keogh, Jaala Taylor and Jeremy Taylor. The girls will be competing at the KHSAA state championship on Dec. 12.