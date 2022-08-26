Before Friday night’s kickoff at PC Field against Wayne County, the Pulaski County Maroons had a lot of pomp and circumstances going on.
First off, Johnny Hines and Maroon Nation honored 14 seniors, getting Senior Night festivities done in the early part of the football season.
Secondly, just before the coin flip at midfield, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony, as Pulaski County was just minutes away from playing its first ever game on its new synthetic turf field.
Once the game did get underway, Wayne County took the opening drive, punched Pulaski County in the mouth, and scored the first ever TD on the new surface, as Wayne County’s Justin Curry scored on a one-yard plunge on a fourth and goal call, giving the Cards a quick, 6-0 lead over the Maroons.
After that Cardinal score, forget about it — Pulaski County punched back, and punched back, and punched back, eventually knocking Wayne County down for the 10-count.
Hines and crew — after falling behind by that 6-0 margin — scored 48 unanswered points on the Cards, putting this game on a running clock, in a blowout win over Tyler Guffey’s crew by a final tally of 55-20.
And, just like in last week’s season-opening win at Belfry, it was once again a total team effort by the Maroons.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger completed 13-16 pass attempts on the night for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while running for a pair of scores. Chandler Godby hauled in eight catches for 140 yards and two TD’s, linebacker Zander Simpson continued to be ‘Mr. Turnover’, as he returned an interception 100 yards for another score, and backup quarterback Ryan Anderson threw a 71-yard scoring strike to Harris Denmeyer in the fourth quarter for another TD.
Once again, it was that kind of night for Pulaski County.
“This was a good win, and the play by Zander (Simpson) was a huge play, because Wayne County had some momentum there and had a drive going,” pointed out coach Hines, after his club ran its record to a perfect, 2-0 on the season. “He picked that ball off and took it all the way back to the house, and did a great job there.”
“We only gave up two plays early in the game that gave them their first touchdown, and then I thought we played really well defensively after that,” continued the Pulaski County head coach. “I’m really proud of the way the guys played tonight, especially up front. Jay Bales and Aiden Wesley played great at defense end, along with Taylor Robins, Dylan Elliott, and Connor Haste, who once again played banged up. Our linebacking corp also did a great job — Layton Abbott and Drew Inabnitt at the inside linebacking spot, and then Trey Hornsby and Ethan Idlewine at the outside linebacking spot. Man, Ethan Idlewine just makes play after play after play.”
After the TD run by Curry on that fourth and goal play from the one-yard line that gave Wayne County a 6-0 lead, Pulaski County responded with seven consecutive touchdowns to put this game on a running clock.
The Maroons took their first possession of the contest and marched downfield to knot the score up at 6-6, thanks to a nine-yard scoring toss from Dugger to Godby.
And there would be more to come from Pulaski County.
Hornsby would score on a 10-yard scamper to give the Maroons the lead for good at 13-6, with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Late in the opening frame, Wayne County had another drive going and was inside the red zone, but Simpson picked off Cardinal quarterback Antajuan Dumphord at the goal line, and returned the ball for a 100-yard touchdown for Pulaski County.
That play turned out to be the backbreaker for the Cardinals.
Leading Wayne County 20-6 after one period of play, Pulaski County put this issue to rest in the second quarter, scoring three more times.
Dugger had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Godby, the PC senior QB then called his own number on the Maroons next drive and scored on a 19-yard scamper, and Hornsby added a two-yard plunge for another score.
When the dust had settled, PC led this one very comfortably at halftime over Wayne County by a 41-6 margin.
Taking the opening kickoff to begin the second half, Pulaski County put this game on a running clock, when Dugger scored his second rushing touchdown on the night, thanks to a 37-yard run.
That gave PC a very comfortable 48-6 lead at that juncture, and a running clock. Ballgame.
Wayne County did score a pair of touchdowns late against the Maroon jayvee team, making the final score a little more respectable. But, the PC backups had their moments as well, thanks to the 71-yard scoring toss from Anderson.
As for the 14 seniors that were honored before the game, Hines pointed out they were a very special group indeed.
“They’re a very special group of guys, and we’re awfully proud of them and what they have brought to this program,” stated Hines.
“It’s one of the larger senior groups we have had in a long time, and we’re very proud of all of them,” added the PC coach. “They’ve really showed some great leadership, and that’s what we need. They’re all really good players, but they have given us some very good leadership.”
Of course those 14 seniors will one day get to tell their children and their grandchildren that they played the very first game on Pulaski County’s new turf field. Hines for one said it had been a long time coming, and he was almost at a loss for words when trying to describe the emotions of finally seeing it all come together in front of a huge crowd that saw a big-time Pulaski County victory.
“We had a good crowd, and it was great to see all of our board members and the superintendent here, with the ribbon cutting ceremony at midfield before the coin toss,” pointed out coach Hines.
“It’s exciting for us, and this is a dream come true for us,” added the Maroon coach. “I have talked for some time, that if we ever had some really nice lights in the stadium, and we had some turf here, it would be one of the nicest venues in the state. And, here we are.”
Pulaski County will put its perfect 2-0 record on the line next Friday night with another game on its new home turf, as the Maroons will welcome in the Lincoln County Patriots.
That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.