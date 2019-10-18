Pulaski County comes back on Cards

After losing a close opening set, the Pulaski County Maroons volleyball team bounced back and won three straight sets over the South Laurel Cardinals to obtain a 3-1 victory.
Towards the middle of the first set, the Cardinals began to build up a lead after forcing multiple Pulaski errors.
Although the Maroons were struggling a bit, the fought hard and kept the set close. After knocking a couple balls out, and a pair of errors to close set, South Laurel won it 25-19.
The teams battled back and forth at the start of the second set. Lindsey Horn and Peyton Randolph kept Pulaski in the lead with a pair of kills from each.
This time, it was the Maroons that ruled the middle of the set. They went on a 8-1 run to get out to a 18-11 lead.
A pair of errors by the Cardinals closed out the set giving the Maroons a 25-17 win. This evened up the score at 1-1.
Although the score was close throughout the third set, the Maroons stayed one step ahead. The set really heated up late.
After being several points down to the majority of the set, the Cardinals forced a pair of Pulaski errors and got a ferocious block, the set was tied up at 24-24.
A few Maroons errors later, and South Laurel had a 26-25 lead. It was shot lived though as a Cardinal error and two straight kills by senior Nakay Murray gave Pulaski a 28-26 win in the third set.
The Maroons had a steady lead throughout the final set and won it 25-16 to take the game 3-1.
The top performers on the night for the Maroons were Molli Nelson and Peyton Randolph. Nelson finished with 5 kills, 22 assists, 4 aces and 15 digs. Randolph finished her final game on the Maroon's court with 22 kills, 1 ace, and 15 digs.
"It's always a good battle between us and South Laurel," said Pulaski head coach Teresa Combs. "We've had a lot of good battles here in the past. That's why we like playing them towards the end of the season. It's always very competitive. We never gave it. As slow as we could be from time to time, we still keep plugging along and keep believing in each other and that's a good thing."
"We've got to get some things cleaned up and ready to go because it's district time so you either win or you go home," Combs added. "They know that and we've got to have a little more sense of urgency. I'm proud of them and I'm proud to get a win on our floor for the seniors on their last night here. We're looking forward to next week."
Peyton Randolph was awarded her career 1,000-kill ball, which us a feat only achieved by her and her older sister Samantha (Randolph) Poynter.
The Pulaski County Maroons will face off with their cross town rivals, the Somerset High School Briar Jumpers, on Monday, Oct. 21, in the opening round of the 47th District Volleyball Tournament at School High School Briar Patch.
