Pulaski County comes back to down Rebels in extra inning

LIBERTY – The Pulaski County High School baseball team picked up their third straight win with a 7-3 extra-inning victory over Casey County High School on Tuesday.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning and trailing 3-2 after five innings, the Maroons tied the game in the top of the seventh frame when sophomore Chance Todd hit a solo homer to left field.
Pulaski County exploded for four runs in the extra inning to secure the district win after sophomore relief pitcher Bryson Dugger held the Rebels hitless in the final two frames. Dugger, who was awarded the pitching win, allowed only one hit and struck out three batters in three innings of work.
In the eighth frame, Pulaski County senior Sean Simpson grounded out to send sophomore Kameryn Hargis home. Junior Owen Alexander reached base on an infield error, which plated sophomore Brady Cain. Alexander scored from third on a wild pitch, and senior Kaleb Adams scored off a Dugger infield hit.
Pulaski County sophomore Chance Todd hit a game-tying homer, had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Senior Kaleb Adams had three hits and scored two runs. Senior Sean Simpson had two hits and drove in a run.
Pulaski County (7-4) will host Casey County High School on Thursday.
