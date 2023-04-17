Winners of three straight, the Pulaski County Maroons were back in action on the road on Friday night, traveling up north to face the Eagles of Madison Southern. A game that was not heavy on the offense early, a four run fourth inning for the Maroons led them to a 7-2 victory to tally a fourth straight positive result on their schedule and also avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles this season.
The Maroons had two RBI's apiece from the senior duo of Brysen Dugger and Kam Hargis, while both Bryce Cowell and Wessen Falin each added one RBI. Pulaski used three different pitchers in the contest, with Trey Hornsby earning the start and going three innings, allowing one run while striking out three. Carter Ross also went three innings, also allowing one run while striking out six batters. Braden Hampton then pitched the final inning, striking out all three batters he faced. Madison Southern had RBI's from senior Landon Noe and junior Zach Morgeson.
Pulaski County's record improves to 11-8 for the season and the Maroons will be at Rockcastle County for a district tilt on Monday evening at 6 p.m.
