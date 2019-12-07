Pulaski County dominates in home opener

Led by some hot shooting from beyond the arc and five players scoring in double figures, the Pulaski County boys basketball team came away with an easy 86-63 win over McCreary Central High School on Friday night.
The Maroons connected on eight three-pointers on the night. K.J. Combs, Barek Williams, and Dalton Bertram connected on a pair of treys each, while Colton Fraley and Caleb Sloan each had a three-pointer to secure Pulaski County's second straight win.
Pulaski County was led in scoring by sophomore Caleb Sloan's 19 points, Sloan scored 13 of his game-high total in the opening half. Senior big man Logan Bates and freshman Barek Wlliams each added 12 points on the night. Senior Colton Fraley had 11 points, while junior Dalton Bertram added 10 points.
The Maroons ripped the game open from the start with a 14-1 run to start off the game in the in the first three minutes of play. The Raiders did cut the the Maroons' lead to three points before Pulaski County's Bertram nailed a three at the buzzer to put the Maroons up 23-12 at the end of the opening period.
Sloan scored 9 points in the second period to help the Maroons stretch their double-digit lead. Williams hit a buzzer beater near the halfcourt mark for the trey, giving the Maroons a 55-36 halftime lead.
Pulaski County's size inside didn't allow McCreary Central to score much inside and the Raiders had to get most of their scoring from outside, as the Raiders did hit 7 three-pointers in the game.
In the fourth quarter, Bates dominated inside scored eight points in the paint. Midway through the final stanza, the Maroons raced out to their largest lead of the game at 82-53 when they reeled off seven unanswered points off two baskets by Bates, and a trey by Williams.
Pulaski County (2-0) will host West Jessamine on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the North-South Shootout Classic. The Maroons will open up their district slate on Friday, Dec. 13, when they travel to Casey County.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
