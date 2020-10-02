Pulaski County downs Lady Cards

MONTICELLO - Two of the top programs in the 12th Region met Thursday night at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium, as Wayne County hosted Pulaski County. Both teams entered the matchup looking for momentum and answers, after an up and down early season. The Lady Maroons dominated the latest installment of the rivalry with a 3-0 win, scoring sets of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-17 to notch their fourth straight win on the season to improve to 7-3 overall on the year. Wayne County was coming off back-to-back wins over McCreary Central and at North Laurel but dropped to 4-6 with the home loss and is still looking for answers.
“We knew we would struggle some with inexperience this year but the disappointing thing is we’re just not playing with very good fundamentals. We know anytime we play Pulaski County, the team that executes the best wins, so credit their team. We continue to be inconsistent and that has to change very soon, or our season won’t last past the opening game of district play. We have a lot of work to do and we’ll keep working as a team,” said Lady Cards head coach Sandra Baker.
The first set was the closest of the night at 25-23 and after that the Lady Maroons really grabbed control of the contest led by the 9-kills and 21-assists of senior Molli Nelson. Fellow senior Lindsey Horn led all players with 13-kills as Pulaski County dominated the second set, before holding on with a 25-20 edge.
“We are such a slow-starting group we never know what to expect early, but our kids executed pretty well and made plays. I’m proud of their effort as we communicated well and really served aggressively, which was nice to see. This season certainly has had some growing pains but this was a nice way to end the week at a very tough place to play. This was our third straight night of games with no practice in-between, so we responded well to get three wins this week,” said Pulaski County head coach Teresa Combs.
Senior Lyndsey Parmelee totaled 6 kills with 6 assists and freshman Maggie Holt contributed 6 kills, as the Lady Maroons used a nice in run in the middle of the final set and rolled to the 25-17 win.
“Anytime we play this is traditionally a very good rivalry and usually a dogfight, as both teams this season just need some experience. Tonight, we executed and had several players step up with good efforts, we just need to build on this and go back to work. We have a big district game with Rockcastle County on Monday night,” said Combs.
Wayne County has no time for Fall Break next week as games are scheduled with Lincoln County Tuesday, Southwestern Thursday and a doubleheader Saturday with host Rockcastle County and Danville.
“We have to get back in the gym and go to work. We need the practice time and we also have the opportunity with four games next week to get valuable game experience. This is a big week for our team, we have to embrace the challenge and not be satisfied until we’re competing every play for every point,” said Baker.
