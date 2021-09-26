Pulaski County downs Somerset 2-0

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Pulaski County High School junior Sawyer Gambill (center left) and senior Logan Corson (center right) go up for a header, as Somerset High School senior Derek Arias (left) and senior Colby Wilson (right) look. Pulaski County won the district boys soccer match 2-0.

Two goals and stellar defense was all the the Pulaski County High School boys soccer team needed to knock off Somerset High School by a score of 2-0 on Sunday.

A first half goal by freshman Tyson Absher and a second half goal by junior Henry Gillum accounted for the Maroons' two goals in the district seeding match.

After the two cross-town rivals split their regular season match-ups and allowed the same amount of district goals, Pulaski County earned the district's top seed by virtue of a lucky coin flip.

Look for the complete game story on Monday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you