Pulaski County downs Somerset 2-0

Two goals and stellar defense was all the the Pulaski County High School boys soccer team needed to knock off Somerset High School by a score of 2-0 on Sunday.
A first half goal by freshman Tyson Absher and a second half goal by junior Henry Gillum accounted for the Maroons' two goals in the district seeding match.
After the two cross-town rivals split their regular season match-ups and allowed the same amount of district goals, Pulaski County earned the district's top seed by virtue of a lucky coin flip.
Look for the complete game story on Monday.
