LONDON — On paper, this game was a complete mismatch.
On the field, it was much, much worse. Call it a blowout, a dump-trucking, or an obliteration. Call it whatever you want. For the home team, it was simply a nightmare.
The 5-1 Pulaski County Maroons rolled into London on Friday night to face a winless South Laurel team, and oh my, did Johnny Hines and crew roll to victory number six on the season, absolutely dismantling the hapless Cardinals.
Quarterback Brysen Dugger threw seven touchdown passes in the first half, helping Pulaski County to race out to a 49-0 lead over the Cards at the intermission, on the Maroons way to a 71-27 beatdown over South Laurel.
This was indeed a night that saw PC take South Laurel out behind the woodshed.
Wide receiver Chandler Godby had another huge night for PC, hauling in seven receptions, for 211 yards and five touchdowns.
Dugger meanwhile had a big night as well, connecting on 15-19 through the air for 293 yards and seven TD passes,
Dugger got PC on the board early on, by hooking up with tight end Aiden Wesley for a five-yard scoring toss, giving the Maroons a quick, 7-0 lead over the Cards.
And, there would be much, much more to come in the opening half from PC.
Dugger would throw four TD passes to Godby in the opening half, while also hooking up on a 47-yard pass play to Harris Denmeyer for yet another touchdown.
At the half, PC led this one over South Laurel 49-0. This game was over.
The Cardinals only had one first down in the first half, and that came courtesy of a Pulaski County penalty.
At the beginning of the second half, Hines had taken his starters out of the game, and South Laurel took advantage by scoring 20 unanswered points against the PC reserves.
Noah Smith threw a 53-yard TD pass to Hunter Bundy for South’s first score of the night, and Bundy would follow that up with a 61-yard punt return for another touchdown.
That made the score 49-13 in favor of Pulaski County, but South would add one more score.
Harrison Brown returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown, cutting the PC lead down to 49-20 at that juncture.
At that point, Hines had seen enough, and the PC starters returned to the game.
Zak Anderson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to — you guessed it — Chandler Godby, extending the PC lead out to 56-20.
Running back Cody Nichols got in on the act with a 22-yard TD run making it 63-20 in favor of PC, and linebacker Layton Abbott would round out the scoring with a 12-yard fumble return for another touchdown, and with the two-point conversion, PC would lead 71-20.
South Laurel would close out the scoring at the end of the game, as Wes Dowell connected with Brown for a 50-yard TD pass.
With the win, Pulaski County improved to 6-1 on the season and to 2-0 in district play.
The Maroons will return home next Friday night to host North Laurel at PC Field beginning at 7:30 p.m.
