Pulaski County easily handles the Lakers on Homecoming Night

The Pulaski County High School boys basketball team had a nice relaxing Homecoming on Saturday, as they soundly defeated the visiting Russell County High School Lakers by a score of 79-43.
The Maroons scored 30 points, in the first quarter alone, to hold a 17-point lead in the opening stanza. Pulaski County had 10 players in the scorebook.
Senior Colton Fraley led the was for the Maroons with 14 points, while KJ Combs added 13 points. Logan Bates scored 10 points, Garret Heath - back from injury - scored 9 points, Grant Oakes scored 9 points, Caleb Sloan scored 7 points, Zach Travis scored 6 points, Barek Williams scored 5 points, Dalton Bertram scored 4 points, and Jalen Coomer scored 2 points.
Pulaski County (17-3) will host Somerset on Tuesday, Jan. 28 in a 47th District cross-town match-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.