Pulaski County edges Southwestern in county baseball

Saturday afternoon at Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons baseball team dropped the homestanding Warriors 4-1 in a cross-town rivalry matchup.
"I thought Kaleb Adams battled for us all game long," said Pulaski head coach Kent Mayfield. "Didn't have his best stuff early, but was very efficient. Defensively we played okay. I thought we made a couple big plays late in the game to help us seal the win. Offensively I liked our approach at the plate. We had some excellent at bats against a tough lefty (Southwestern senior Tyler Pumphrey), however we were picked off several times and missed a couple of signs that really cost us. Moving forward we really have to clean that kind of stuff up."
Pulaski senior Kaleb Adams pitched all seven innings for the Maroons and allowed just two hits and a run, with four walks and four strikeouts.
The top offensive player for the Maroons on the night was junior Aiden Wesley who had three hits and an RBI.
Southwestern senior Riley McBryde was the Warrior's top performer on the night as he had a hit and scored the team's only run.
The Maroons shifted the momentum in their favor early with a two run first inning. Wesley sent sophomore Chance Todd, who singled earlier in the inning, home to get Pulaski on the board. Later, sophomore Brysen Dugger, who also singled earlier in the inning, scored on an error to give his Maroons a 2-0 lead.
After four silent innings, Pulaski put in another pair of runs in the top of the sixth. First, sophomore Brady Cain scored freshman Will Blankenship, who was courtesy running for Wesley. Then, sophomore Jase Frye, who was courtesy running for Cain, scored on a sacrifice fly by junior Dallas Davis.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Warriors started to get some players on base after a few walks and a single by sophomore Caleb Ramsey and McBryde ended the potential Maroon shutout by scoring on a Pulaski error. However, Pulaski was able to close the sixth and hold the Warriors in the seventh for a 4-1 victory.
The win advanced the Maroons to 16-11, while Southwestern dropped to 5-15. The Warriors will be back in action Monday where they will face Lincoln County at home and Pulaski will play on the road at South Laurel Tuesday night.
PCHS - 200 002 0 - 4 10 4
SWHS - 000 001 0 - 1 2 2
2B - Wesley (PC). RBI - Cain, Wesley (PC).
