Pulaski County eliminated by Lady Titans

STANFORD - The Lady Maroons of Pulaski County had a remarkable run this season. Coming into the season, they were picked by many to finish around the middle of the pack in a stacked 12th Region. After reaching the 20-win plateau for the first time in many years, many analysts still pondered if Pulaski County could make a strong postseason run.
Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, they ran into a stiff opponent in their first match in the region tournament, the Lady Titans of Mercer County, who came into tonight's matchup with a 12-game win streak. Although, Mercer made a huge run in the second quarter that put the Lady Maroons behind by a lot at half, a strong next 10 or so minutes of game action brought Pulaski right back into the game. Alas, despite this great play, and a career performance by sophomore Maggie Holt, the Lady Maroons just didn't have enough on this night, falling to Mercer County by a score of 65-53.
Coach Chris Adkins had the following to say after the game, "We couldn't score. They were missing free throws to let us get back in it, but we just couldn't get anything going on the other end. I know Maggie Holt had a real good game, offensively and defensively, running on both ends of the court, she's a real good athlete." He also went on to say, "We were afraid of pressing the whole game. They had some speed on us and ball-handling. Once we got down 19, we had to go to something and we did, we got back in it and we didn't quit again. We had a chance a couple times to cut it down to 2 or 3 but we just couldn't do it."
Talking about his 2 seniors he said, "They've (Madelyn Blankenship and Caroline Oakes) have been with us for 5 years. We started out really, really bad. We won 21 games this year with them. A 1,000-point scorer (Oakes) and almost one with Blankenship, player of the year in Oakes, leaders on the team, great student athletes, going to do well in life and we're going to miss them."
The Lady Maroons started off the scoring in the game as Sydney Martin hit a banked-in 3-pointer to put Pulaski up 3-0 early. Timberlynn Yeast countered soon after with a 2-point bucket for Mercer's first points of the game. Pulaski would go on a 6-2 run towards the middle stages of the quarter for their biggest lead during the course of the game at 9-4, following points from Aubrey Daulton (2) and Maggie Holt (4). The Lady Titans would counter with a 6-2 run of their own over the remainder of the quarter to shrink their deficit to just 1 point, as the Lady Maroons would lead this one 11-10 after 1 quarter of play. Mercer was led on this mini run by Lindsey Jessie (4 points) and Timberlynn Yeast (2 points).
The early portions of the 2nd quarter saw a ton of back-and-forth action on the court, as Pulaski maintained their 1-point lead at 20-19 towards the middle of the quarter. The Lady Maroons were led through the early parts of the quarter by dominating shooting by Holt (3 3-pointers for 9 points), while Mercer was led by scoring from Jessie (2), Sara Dunn (3), Teigh Yeast (2), and Anna Drakeford (2). However, the wheels started to fall off for the Lady Maroons the rest of the quarter, as the Lady Titans went on a 12-0 run before Pulaski managed to sneak in 3 points towards the end of the quarter, as Mercer County was on top at halftime 31-23. Mercer County was led on this run by scoring from Timberlynn Yeast (2), Drakeford (2), Teigh Yeast (5), and Jessie (3), while Pulaski's final 3 points of the quarter were scored by Caroline Oakes on an "And-1" play.
The momentum was all with the Lady Titans as the 2nd half of play started and it showed quickly, as Mercer County was able to go on a 10-2 run to open up a 16-point lead at 41-25. The Lady Titans were led on this run by great play from Jessie (4 points) and Teigh Yeast (6 points), while Pulaski was able to add a 2-point basket from Daulton. Pulaski was finally able to wake up at this point however, and with their considerable crowd size advantage, were able to seize control of the momentum, outscoring the Lady Titans 12-4 the rest of the way through the 3rd quarter to cut their deficit in half to just 8 points at 45-37. Pulaski was able to go on this run by using stellar defense and scoring from Daulton (2 points), Martin (2 points), and Holt (8 points), while Mercer County added their 4 points from Timberlynn Yeast.
The Lady Maroons were able to score the first 5 points of the quarter (following yet another 3-pointer from Holt and a 2-pointer from Daulton), and just like that, early in the 4th quarter the deficit for Pulaski stood at just 45-42, and the Pulaski crowd was absolutely electric. Unfortunately, as many fouls were called on Pulaski in the 3rd quarter, the free throw line became an advantage for the Lady Titans, and they used it to outscore Pulaski 20-11 the rest of the way through (including a 10-3 run at one point), and as the final buzzer was sounded, the Lady Maroons were eliminated from the 12th region tournament following a 65-53 defeat at the hands of Mercer County. The Lady Titans were led on this game-clinching run by Timberlynn Yeast (7 points), Drakeford (5 points), Teigh Yeast (5 points), Jessie (2 points), and Dunn (1 point), while Pulaski added points from Martin (3), Oakes (6), and Sydney Resch (2).
Mercer County was led in scoring by 3 players in double figures: Timberlynn Yeast with 19 points, Teigh Yeast with 18 points, and Lindsey Jessie with 15 points. Pulaski was led in scoring by 2 players in double figures: Maggie Holt with 27 points (game-high and 7-11 from 3-point range, also had 8 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals), and Sydney Martin with 10 points (also had 6 rebounds and 4 steals).
The Lady Maroons also had contributions from Aubrey Daulton (8 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals), Caroline Oakes (6 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals), and Sydney Resch (2 points). The season is officially over for Pulaski County with the loss. A special shoutout to the 2 seniors who will be leaving the program (Caroline Oakes and Madelyn Blankenship) in a way better position than where they found it. Amazing careers for the both of them, and I'm sure I speak for everyone when I say we are so proud of you two, and I wish you nothing but the best in your next steps in life!
