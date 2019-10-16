Pulaski County eliminated by West Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE - West Jessamine advanced to the semifinals of the 12th Region Soccer tournament with a dominating 9-0 shutout of Pulaski County Tuesday in Nicholasville.
The win avenged an early season 2-1 loss to the Lady Maroons in a split-squad game in the VisitJessamine.com Soccerama.
West Jessamine looked every bit like a top-five team in the state as they came out and put on an absolute clinic early, with precision passing, dominating defense and scoring precision.
The Lady Colts scored five goals on their first eight shots, including a pair of header goals off corner kicks a minute apart by All State senior Audrey Henry, to build a commanding 5-0 lead inside the first 20 minutes and never looked back.
Henry finished with a Hat Trick in the contest.
Caroline Absher Diedra Long and Mackenzie Tucker also had goals during that stretch.
The West defense was just as impressive, smothering the Lady Maroons’ attack and allowing them only two looks on goal the entire first half.
West took a 6-0 lead into the half after a Sophie Bish goal inside the final minute of the half.
The Lady Maroons defense did a much better job keeping the Lady Colts out of prime scoring position inn the second half, and thanks to a yeoman’s effort in net by freshman Audrey Jasper, held West to only one goal by Henry over the first 20 minutes of the second half.
The Lady Colts tacked on a pair goals late to round out the scoring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.