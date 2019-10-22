Pulaski County eliminates Somerset

The Pulaski County High School Maroons volleyball team swept their cross-town rivals, the Somerset Briar Jumpers, in three sets to advance to the 47th District Volleyball Championship.
At the start of the game, both teams did a nice job at forcing mistakes on the other end and the teams were neck and neck early in the first set.
The Maroons stepped up in a big way towards the middle of the first set. The Briar Jumpers had a 12-9 lead, but Pulaski closed the opening set with a 16-4 run.
Lindsey Horn, NaKay Murray, and Peyton Randolph all had a pair of kills during the big run to help their Maroons to the 25-16 set win.
Like the first set, the teams stayed close to each other early on but again the Maroons were able to pull away. This time Pulaski closed the set with an 11-3 run led by Randolph and Madison Vacca.
Randolph and Vacca both had several kills each throughout the set, and Vacca ended the second set with a final kill to give her Maroons a 25-15 set two victory.
Pulaski pulled away early in the final set. After going down 3-1 to start the set, they went on a 9-0 run to shift the momentum of the game back in their favor.
Murray and Randolph both clocked kills during their early run, but Bailey Putteet led the charge with three aces.
Somerset junior Trinity Burkett came up with multiple kills and an ace to try and push the Jumpers back in position to take the third set, but the Maroons kept racking up the points and Somerset just could not come back from it.
Randolph added another two kills late, and then Horn closed the set for the Maroons with back to back kills to give Pulaski a 25-14 set win, and a first round 47th district tournament win.
Seniors Murray and Randolph led the offense for the Maroons with 12 (Murray) and 13 (Randolph) kills. Both had a lot of help from Molli Nelson who racked up 18 assists throughout the game.
"It's district and anything can happen," said Pulaski County Maroon head coach Teresa Combs. "I though we came out very focused. Did we come and really take charge early on? No but we played well overall. I thought we had some girls that stepped up and did some things tonight that haven't. It just shows how we're evolving as a team. It doesn't matter whose night it is, we're all together, and together we go."
The win will give the Maroons a shot at a 47th District Championship On Tuesday, Oct. 22, where they will play Rockcastle County, after they defeated Casey County is straight sets in the nightcap - at Somerset High School's Briar Patch.
