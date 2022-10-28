PC football's regular season came to a close last Friday night with a 31-20 loss at Southwestern. Southwestern & Pulaski County have squared off 37 times, dating back to 1993. The Warriors lead the all-time series versus the Maroons 20-17. Lately, Southwestern has also had the upper hand. The former Maroon himself, Jason Foley, and his club have now won 6 of the last 7 matchups.
On the bright side, the season is not over for the Maroons. Pulaski County finished the regular season 8-2. Surpassing their win total from a year ago. Getting to this mark was no easy task.
The Maroons started off the 2022 slate with a trip to Pike County to battle the Belfry Pirates. Pulaski would unsurprisingly come out sluggish after the long haul. Getting down 14-0 early on. However, it would be stout defense play in the second half and the arm of Brysen Dugger to propel the Maroons to a 31-14 victory.
Coming off the comeback win, excitement PC was at a high as they welcomed more local teams into the fold. Johnny Hines' squadron would then rattle off two straight home wins on the following Friday nights. They would throttle Wayne and Lincoln County with a combined winning margin of 57 as the Maroons debuted their new turf field.
Now standing at 3-0, Pulaski County would roll into week four with a trip east to play Corbin. This trip would not end well for the Maroons as they would fall 24-21 despite a last-ditch effort. This defeat is no slouch however as Corbin currently stands at 9-0, being one of only two teams in Kentucky Class 4A to be undefeated at this point. The Redhounds stand at #1 in class 4A per KHSAA RPI.
PC would not let this loss dwell over into two, as the Maroons would then win five straight games, three of which come against district foes. Over this stretch, Pulaski County would win by a combined score of 242-90, showing how prevalent and high-powered a Johnny Hines offense can be in the right moments.
Maroon fans have been graced over the Hines era with a prominent offense, especially with a quarterback and wide receiver duo, whether it has been Riley Hall to Jake Johnson or Wiley Cain to Jake Sloan. In 2022, the Maroon faithful are blessed to see Brysen Dugger to Chandler Godby.
The lifelong friends, and teammates ever since the youth ranks at Pulaski Elementary in the PCYFL, are now fulfilling a dream they have had since they were younger. Lighting up a scoreboard on Friday nights, wearing Maroon and White.
#12 and #16 each lead, not just class 5A, but the entire state of Kentucky in many statistical categories. The Senior QB, Brysen Dugger is first in the state in completions (169), passing yards (2,626), and passing touchdowns (33). Senior Wideout, Chandler Godby is first in the state in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,376), 285 in front of second place, receiving touchdowns (23), 11 ahead of second place, YPG (138) and TDPG (2.3).
Along with impressing statewide numbers, both set school records this season. Brysen Dugger now has the most TD passes in one game, with eight versus South Laurel on September 30th. Chandler Godby, in the same game, set the record for most TD catches in one game with five. That performance ranks fourth in the state of Kentucky all-time. Godby is also currently tied with Jake Johnson for most TD catches in a single season in school history with 23. With Godby's season not being over, look for him to surpass this mark.
Earlier this 2022 season, the media outlet Bluegrass Preps came out with their mid-season Mr. Football watchlist. Both Dugger and Godby were highlighted along with the rest of the terrific talent throughout the state. Pulaski County was the only school on the list with more than one nominee.
When discussed, Bluegrass Preps rolled out the headline ´Pulaski duo leaving opposing defenses feeling marooned on the scoreboard́.' Honestly, there is no better way to describe it.
Looking ahead, the loss to Southwestern on October 21st will carry a bit of a different weight headed into the playoffs this season. This is the first year back where KHSAA has implemented sister districts. Pulaski County is in Class 5A District 8 with their sister district being District 7 - these teams include Woodford County, Martha Layne Collins, West Jessamine, East Jessamine, and Madison Southern.
As it stands currently, PC is set to play District 7 Third place. As I understand it, this would be a game vs. West Jessamine per KHSAA. This will be a home game for the Maroons on November 4th. The Colts are led by QB Jacob Jones. Jones has 1,908 passing yards on the season along with 1,619 rushing yards. The Senior has a total of 45 touchdowns this season.
If this were to be the matchup, it would be high powered offense vs high powered offense in the first round of the playoffs.
The official last Friday of the regular season is this week, October 28th. This is the BYE week for Pulaski County and Somerset, as they each regroup headed into the playoffs. Only one local team will be in action, however, as Southwestern (9-0) heads up I-75 to play 6A Madison Central (7-2).
