Coming off a 1-0 loss to Somerset last week, and a 1-1 tie at George Rogers Clark on Sunday, maybe a winless Barbourville team was the perfect tonic for the Pulaski County Maroon boy's soccer team.
After all, the Tigers came into Tuesday night's contest at PC Field with an 0-3 record on the young season, having been outscored in those three losses by a combined, 32-1 margin.
Against the Maroons, things got no better for the visiting Tigers.
James Rixon's club got goals from seven different players, and it only took the Maroons just a little less than 22 minutes of play to come away with a 10-0 rout over Barbourville, improving to 3-1-1 with the beatdown victory over the hapless Tigers.
"This was a little bit of a confidence booster for us," stated Rixon following his club's big-time win.
"You never want to beat a team like that, but again, it was a confidence booster for our team, because we've got some tough games coming up," added the Pulaski County head coach. "We've got Greenwood this Saturday, and we've got Boyle County and Danville coming up soon, so it was good to get this one out of the way and get ready for some harder tests that we have coming up."
With just one minute gone by in the contest, Pulaski County's Henry Gillum got the Maroons party kick-started, as his goal with 39:00 remaining in the first half gave PC a very quick, 1-0 lead over Barbourville.
And, there would be more to come -- much, much more to come from the Maroons.
Goals by Julio Morales -- his first of three scores in the game -- Ryan Beam, Owen Lewis, and Sawyer Gambill had pushed the Maroons lead out to a 5-0 advantage over the Tigers with just 10 minutes gone by in the contest.
Over the next 12 minutes of game action, Beau Cherry would tally two goals, Morales would tack on two more scores for the hat trick, and Dylan Perez would score another, giving PC a 10-0 final score, with just over 18 minutes left on the clock in the first half of play, stopping the game due to the mercy rule.
"What I was looking for from the kids tonight was doing what we had been working on at practice, and they were able to put that on the field," pointed out Rixon. "We're going to be facing some better teams, so can we replicate what we did tonight against some of these other teams? That's what we're looking for."
"Greenwood is usually a pretty solid team, but if our guys will listen and play the way they did against Somerset and try to pass the ball, we'll be OK," added the PC coach. "We're still trying to find an identity, and we're getting there. It's a process."
Pulaski County will return home on Saturday morning, hosting Greenwood at PC Field at 11:30 a.m.
