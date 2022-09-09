Through the first three weeks of the 2022 high school football season, the Pulaski County Maroons have been on a big time roll.
Johnny Hines and company are a perfect, 3-0 on the season, and are averaging just a shade over 41 points per game.
In those first three games, PC has garnered a win over a defending Class AAA state champion — Belfry — and have two home wins over Wayne County and Lincoln County — two games that saw the Maroons put both the Cardinals and Patriots on a running clock in blowout victories.
Game number four however, things could be a shade harder for the Maroons. On Friday night, Pulaski County travels to Corbin to face a Redhound team that has started off the year almost as hot as the Maroons.
Like PC, Corbin is a perfect, 3-0 on the year, with victories over Pikeville, Whitley County, and Franklin County.
The Redhounds — in those three wins — are averaging just over 35 points per game, and Hines doesn’t shy away from stating that Corbin will be the best team his club has faced in the early part of the season through four games.
“Corbin is the best team that we’ve seen this season,” stated the Pulaski County head coach very matter of factly.
“They are the best team we’ve seen on film — they are the best team that we have looked at,” added Hines. “They are good at all positions, and they really don’t have any weaknesses. They are very solid. They are very wide open on offense, they’re solid on defense, and they are very well coached. All the things that you have to have to have a championship-caliber football program, they’ve got it.”
The Redhounds, as Hines eluded to, are very dynamic offensively, with the ability to hurt teams through the air or on the ground.
Cameron Combs is averaging just over 100 yards rushing per game, gaining 302 yards on the ground in Corbin’s first three games, with five rushing TD’s.
Meanwhile, quarterback Kade Elam is completing 74% of his pass attempts, going 37-50 through the air for 441 yards and three touchdowns.
And on top of all of those numbers, Friday night’s game will be played on Corbin’s home turf — a venue where the Redhounds are very, very tough, and a place that sees the home team hardly ever lose at.
Simply put, Friday night will be a major test for an undefeated Pulaski County football team.
“The biggest change I’ve seen in Corbin football over the past 10 years is a more wide open style of offense,” pointed out Hines. “Traditionally, Corbin was almost a ground attack offense, but now, they’re more wide open offensively, and can hurt you by throwing the football.”
“This is going to be a huge challenge for us,” said Hines. “However, this is an opportunity for us to go and play in front of a huge crowd, and go up against all of the Corbin tradition. This is going to be a tremendous opportunity for us.”
On the flip side, Pulaski County is certainly going to present some problems for the Redhounds as well on Friday evening.
For starters, has there been a better wide receiver in the state of Kentucky through the first three weeks of the season than Chandler Godby?
The Maroon senior has been on a tear since the season-opening kickoff at Belfry.
Through three games, Godby — an All-State selection at wide receiver in 2021 — has picked right up this year where he left off last season. Godby, so far has 22 receptions, for 407 yards and seven touchdowns this year in only three games.
Meanwhile, quarterback Brysen Dugger has been throwing the ball this season with much success, completing 42-59 pass attempts for 632 yards and seven touchdowns.
All the while, the Pulaski County defense has been playing great, helping the Maroons race out to that 3-0 start to the year.
“We’re very pleased with our start, and we’re very excited about the possibilities of this team, which is exactly what I told you back in the preseason,” stated Hines.
“Our guys have played very well in the first three games,” continued the PC head coach. “There are some things we need to work on, if we’re going to win the big games, but we are pleased at where we are through the first three weeks of the season.”
Kickoff for Friday night’s Pulaski County at Corbin game is slated to get underway at 7:30 p.m.
Somerset (2-1) at Paintsville (1-2)
The Somerset Briar Jumpers will try to get back on track this week, with a trip to Paintsville on Friday night.
Robbie Lucas’ club — after a 2-0 start to the season — came crashing back down to Earth last week, falling to highly-touted Beechwood in the Jumpers home opener by a final count of 47-0.
In that contest, Beechwood totally dominated Somerset, limiting the Jumpers to only 64 yards net of total offense in an ugly loss.
Paintsville however, hasn’t faired much better this season.
While the Jumpers were falling last week to Beechwood, Paintsville was also getting shut out in its home opener, as the Tigers got blitzed by Pikeville by a 36-0 score.
Oh by the way, the week before that loss, Paintsville played Beechwood on the road, and fell to those Tigers by a final count of 46-7.
Guy Bailey leads Somerset on the year in rushing with 251 yards, while Kam Hughes is right behind him, with 222 yards on the ground.
That gives Somerset a great, one-two punch in the backfield, but in last week’s loss to Beechwood, that duo was stymied, and combined for a net, 22 yards rushing between them.
That can’t happen at Paintsville, if the Jumpers want to move to 3-1 on the year.
This is an opportunity for Somerset to have a bounce-back game of sorts, and regain the momentum the Jumpers built in wins over Garrard County and Russell County to begin the season.
For coach Lucas and crew, hopefully the offense and the running game can get back on track Friday evening in the mountains of eastern Kentucky.
Kickoff for the Somerset--Paintsville game is set for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.