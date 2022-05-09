Pulaski County falls to #16 Lexington Catholic

After going on a 10-game win streak - that last through mid April - the Pulaski County High School softball team has now lost five of their last eight games. On Monday night, the Lady Maroons suffered a 11-0 beatdown by the state's 16th-ranked Lexington Catholic Lady Knights.
And while the Lady Knights boast a 20-4 record and recently won the Kentucky 2A Championship, Lady Maroons head coach Brad Gover admitted his team is struggling heading into the last two weeks of the regular season.
"I think right now we've lost our competitive fight," Gover complained. "I'll take the blame for that. (Lexington Catholic) is definitely a good team, but we just didn't have any fight tonight."
"I don't know if it's been the time off or what it's been, but we've got to search and find it," Gover added. "We've got district right around the corner. I think we are doing things that are out of characteristic of what we've been doing throughout the year and it's hurting."
For the game, the Lady Knights outhit Pulaski County 13 to 3. But the game got way out of control in the top of the second inning when Lexington Catholic exploded for six runs, thanks to a Emily Lammers' three-run homer to centerfield.
Lexington Catholic pounded out solid hits in almost every inning, while the Lady Maroons struggled to get the bat on the ball. In the game, Pulaski County eighth-grader Brooklyn Thomas and senior Kaelyn Conway came away with the only Lady Maroons' hits. Thomas had two hits, which included a double, while Conway hit a double to the right field fence in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The bottom of the seventh inning was the only frame in which the Lady Maroons put multiple runners on base. Down to their last out, Conway doubled and Shelbi Sellers walked.
Pulaski County senior pitcher Jessie Begley was strapped with the loss in seven innings of work. Begley struck out seven batters. Meanwhile, Lexington Catholic's Abby Hammond helped out her already low 0.76 ERA with a three-hit shutout.
"We still let a couple of balls get by us, and then we definitely didn't hit the ball," Gover stated. "We're putting the bat on the ball a little bit, but we're just not finding the barrel right now. We're just way too easy on ourselves, saying we can hit the ball as long as we put the bat on the ball. It's okay. Well, it's not okay."
"We've got to find the barrel, because other teams are finding the barrel against us," Gover continued. "I know this team is way better than what we're playing and hopefully we've not reached that point yet to where we're playing at our best. I've seen really good spurts out of this bunch, so far this year."
Pulaski County (16-7) will host Whitley County High School on Tuesday for the Lady Maroons Senior Night.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
