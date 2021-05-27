Pulaski County falls to #2 Ballard

Thursday night at Pulaski, the homestanding Lady Maroons softball team fell behind early and dropped to the #2 ranked Ballard Lady Bruins at 7-2.
After scoreless first inning, the Lady Bruins got their offense rolling in the top of the second. Ballard had RBI hits from Imari Golden and Sydney Martin that drove in three runs and later in the inning Martin and Emory Donaldson scored on a Pulaski error to give their Lady Bruins a 5-0 lead early.
After that inning, senior Lady Maroon pitcher Kaylee Strunk settled into a groove and battled with Ballard pitcher Mak Grimes in a defensive bout.
In the top of the sixth, the Lady Bruins added another run when Donaldson doubled to score Mya Nelson.
In the bottom of the sixth, Lady Maroon senior Riley Hull nailed a home run over center field to spoil Ballard's chances at a shutout.
Skylar Lee singled to score Brooke Tillman in the top of the seventh inning to put the Lady Bruins up 7-1.
Senior Vicky Countryman sent a homer over left field for the Maroons in the bottom of the seventh, but Ballard shut Pulaski down after that to win at 7-2.
Countryman and Hull were the top performers on the night as they each hit homers against a pitcher that had been hard to hit off of all game.
For Ballard, Donaldson was the top performer with three hits, a run scored and an RBI.
The loss dropped the Lady Maroons to 24-8 on the season and they will face off with the Casey County Lady Rebels on the road this Saturday in the first round of 47th District.
BHS - 050 001 1 - 7 14 0
PCHS - 000 001 1 - 2 6 3
2B - Donaldson 2, Golden, Tillman (BHS). HR - V. Countryman, Hull (PC). RBI - V. Countryman, Hull (PC); Martin 2, Donaldson, Golden, Lee (BHS).
