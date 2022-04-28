Pulaski County falls to Casey County at home

After a 15-5 shellacking of Casey County on the road on Tuesday night, the Maroons returned home on Thursday evening to take on Casey County once again. Post-season seeds for the 47th District tournament were on the line in this one, as a win would almost assure Pulaski the #2 seed in the District tournament. For this important game, the Maroons sent Chance Todd to the mound, who currently (in 5 games pitched) had 2 wins, a 1.59 earned run average (lowest among the usual starters), and 37 strikeouts (most on the team). The visiting Rebels started Lukas Bowmer, who in 6 games pitched has a 3-2 record, a 1.85 earned run average (lowest among the usual starters as well), and 35 strikeouts. What looked like a pitcher's duel in the early innings gave way to 5 runs for Casey County in the fourth inning and, despite an almost successful comeback attempt by the Maroons, the Rebels would hold on to win this one and split the season series 6-4.
The first batter up for the visiting Rebels, Collin Wesley, was able to reach base on an error in the infield. The next batter was retired on a flyout to center field and after Wesley managed to steal 2nd base, Logan Stephens stepped up to deliver a 1-out single to left field to put runners on the corners. After a steal by Logan Stephens, a walk was drawn by Evan Stephens to load the bases. The Maroons were able to draw 2 straight fly outs to end the top of the first without any runs coming across, however. Nobody was able to reach base for the home team in the bottom of the frame, as Bowmer was able to retire the first 3 batters he faced (including one via strikeout, his first of the game).
The top of the second saw a more confident Todd out on the mound for Pulaski, retiring 3 straight batters rather quickly to bring the offense back out for the Maroons (Todd also got his first strikeout of the evening here). It looked to be more of the same for the Maroons in the home half of the 2nd, as the first batter was retired following a line out to 3rd base. However, Brysen Dugger was able to leg out a single after hitting a ball into the infield to give Pulaski their first hit of the night. That would be all they could manage in the 2nd, although Dugger was able to reach 2nd base following a line out by Aiden Wesley.
More of the usual greatness on the mound by Todd in the top of the third inning, retiring another 3 straight batters (including his 2nd strikeout of the game) to again put pressure on Casey County's pitching to deliver. Deliver the Rebels did however, as it was 3 Maroons up and 3 Maroons down in the bottom of the 3rd. A very quick 3rd inning as both pitchers seemed to be hitting their stride at this point.
After the first batter up for Casey County in the top of the 4th, Evan Stephens, reached via a walk, a single to center field by Bowmer would put 2 runners on with no outs for the Rebels. A perfectly placed bunt single by Caleb Brown followed and the bases were loaded once again with Pulaski in trouble. An RBI single to center field by Andrew Price would score the first run of the game for either team. A huge hit to right field by Deven Durham would be good enough for a single and 2 RBI's, putting the Rebels out in front 3-0, threatening to open up this game even more. 2 straight outs recorded by the Maroons (including Todd's 3rd strikeout of the day) would relieve some stress on the Pulaski side, although the Rebels were not done scoring yet. A single to right field by Walker Johnson would score the 4th run of the inning for Casey County. 2 straight walks would follow (drawn by Logan and Evan Stephens) and one more run would come across home plate for the visiting team. The 4th strikeout of the game by Todd would follow and Casey County would be up 5-0 as we went into the home half of the 4th. Although the first batter would be out in short fashion for the Maroons, a double to deep center field by Brady Cain would put a runner in scoring position for the home squad. Another double, this time by Jace Frye, off the center field wall would land 2 runners in scoring position and with only one out on the board, the Maroons would finally look to break into the scoring column themselves. The next batter up would unfortunately strikeout (Bowmer's 2nd) to give Pulaski only one more out to work with. A single to center field by Marshall Livesay would score the first 2 runs of the game for the Maroons, cutting into the Rebels 5-run lead. Dallas Davis would follow this up with his own RBI double to center field, making the score 5-3 at this point in favor of the visiting team. The next batter would be line out to the pitcher, but the Maroons were on the comeback trail at this point.
Todd struck out 2 of the 3 batters he faced in the top of the fifth inning (his 5th and 6th of the game) to avoid any more runs coming across for the Rebels to keep the Casey County lead at 5-3. The first two batters up for the Maroons in the bottom of the inning would be retired via lineouts to 3rd base. Cain came up to the plate at this point and proceeded to absolutely hammer a shot to left field deep enough to clear the wall, giving him a home run (his 1st of the season) and shrinking the Casey County lead to just 1 run at 5-4. Frye continued the hitting party for a bit, as he slugged a single to left field to put the tying run on base for Pulaski County. The next batter couldn't get him any further than that, however, as he flew out to the pitcher to end the 5th inning there.
Wyatt Stonecypher led off the top of the sixth inning for the Rebels and drew a walk to reach 1st base. Luckily for the Maroons, the next batter grounded out into a double play by the short stop (Kameryn Hargis) to put 2 outs on the board. After a fly out to 1st base by the following batter, the side was retired and on we went to the bottom of the inning. After 2 straight Maroons were out (including Bowmer's 3rd strikeout), Dallas Davis would hit yet another double to center field (this one off the wall), putting the tying run in scoring position for the Maroons. They couldn't advance him any further though as the next batter would fly out to left field to end the 6th.
In the top of the seventh and final inning, Todd would be able to strike out the first batter he faced for his 7th of the game. Unfortunately, a walk drawn by Evan Stephens and a single to right field by Bowmer would put 2 runners on for the Rebels with only one out, with Stephens on 3rd. Seeing this, the Rebels next batter, Brown, would place a good bunt down to get the runner home safe, giving himself the sacrifice bunt RBI and giving the Rebels another run on the Maroons as they led it 6-4. The Maroons would be able to get the next batter out to give themselves one more chance to tie this game up in the bottom of the 7th. The Maroons started off the home half of the final inning in a great way, after Todd led off with a single to center field and Owen Alexander was able to hit an infield single, giving the Maroons the 2 tying runs on base with no outs. The great start to the inning was, unfortunately, followed up by a terrible ending, as the next batter would then ground out to a double play to give the Maroons only one more out to work with. Bowmer was able to strikeout the final batter he faced, giving him his 4th of the ballgame, and thus giving Casey County the series' split with their 6-4 victory over Pulaski County.
The Maroons fall to 13-8 with the loss and finish their district schedule with a 3-3 record (split all 3 series against Rockcastle, Somerset, and Casey). They have 2 more games this week, both taking place on Saturday at the David Iery Invitational, hosted by Corbin. First up, Pulaski County will take on the hosting Redhounds of Corbin (15-10), with first pitch scheduled for 11 AM. Their 2nd game of the day will be against the Rebels of Boyle County (15-6), with first pitch for that game scheduled for 1:30 PM.
