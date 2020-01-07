Pulaski County falls to North Laurel in Raymond Reed Classic

LONDON - After trailing by only one point after three quarters, the Pulaski County High School boys basketball team was outscored 27 to 13 in the final period in a 82-67 loss to North Laurel High School on Saturday in the Raymond Reed Classic.
Pulaski County junior KJ Combs led the Maroons with 21 points. Caleb Sloan scored 18 points. Zach Travis scored 16 points. Colton Fraley scored 7 points, Grant Oakes scored 4 points, and Logan Bates scored one point.
Pulaski County (10-3) will host Central Kentucky HomeSchool on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
